Saskatoon bridge projects reach milestone

A milestone was reached on Thursday for two Saskatoon bridge projects.

Construction of the new Traffic Bridge and North Commuter Parkway is at the halfway point.

With a year-and-a-half left to go, both bridges remain on track to open in October 2018.

All girders which support the structure of the North Commuter Parkway are in place on the west bank.

And three of the four bridge spans on the Traffic Bridge are now complete.

According to the city’s special projects manager, Dan Willems, the most difficult phase of construction is now behind them.

“The most challenging components of this project were working around the in-river restrictions,” Willems said.

“One major reason why were to the point where we are is we’ve had to take advantage of winter construction to avoid river navigation during the summer months.”

Roadway construction related to the parkway is set to resume next week.

Twinning of Central Avenue north of Attridge Drive will recommence as well as the expansion of the intersection of Wanuskewin Road and Marquis Drive.