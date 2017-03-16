Work on 2 new Saskatoon bridges continues at a rapid pace

Construction of two new bridges in Saskatoon continues at a rapid pace, but don’t expect them to open to traffic sooner than expected.

Dan Willems, the city’s director of major projects and preservation, said work on the steel framework for Span 3 of the Traffic Bridge is done, completing construction of the trusses for the two southern-most spans of the bridge.

“On our current schedule, Span 2 of the Traffic Bridge is expected to go up within the next few weeks so that the in-river berm can be moved north and construction of the final span can begin this spring,” Willems said in a release.

He cautioned that although work is progressing, people need to stay away from the construction zone.

“There is a lot of activity happening on the river banks and also in the water around the Traffic Bridge,” Willems said.

“It is crucial that people stay away from the construction zone in and out of the water as it is a very dangerous work area.”

A Global News camera recently caught two people kayaking and surfing in the construction zone on the South Saskatchewan River.

Work is also progressing on the North Commuter Parkway, with 16 girders to support the structure now in place.

Both bridges are expected to open in October 2018.