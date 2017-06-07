Drivers travelling way too fast in Saskatoon construction zones: police

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says numerous drivers are travelling way too fast and with total disregard for the safety of the people working near roadways.

Members of the SPS traffic unit have been focusing on the construction zones at both Highway 5 at McOrmond Road and Highway 16 at Boychuk Drive.

Over a two-hour period on Tuesday, 23 drivers were issued speeding tickets.

There were 32 tickets handed out in a 2.25-hour period on Wednesday.

The highest speeder was clocked at 97 kilometres per hour in the 60 km/h zone. Travelling 37 km/h over the speed limit can result in a fine of $512.

Police officials said they will continue to focus on construction zones in order to help protect the safety of workers and equipment operators.

Drivers must slow to 60 km/h in Saskatoon’s work zones.