Over 50 drivers caught speeding in Saskatoon construction zone

The Saskatoon police traffic unit is asking drivers to slow down in construction zones.

The warning comes after officers handed out over 50 speeding tickets in a Saskatoon orange zone.

Officers were set up at Highway 16 and Boychuk Drive where crews are working on a new overpass.

Over a three-and-a-half hour period, more than 50 drivers were caught speeding through the construction zone.

The fines totaled over $18,000.

WOW is right! Remember to slow down for road construction – workers are improving your roads. https://t.co/yrTAeTlYP9 — SGI (@SGItweets) May 10, 2017

Fines for speeding in work zones start at $300, and for those caught going more than 30 km/h over the speed limit, fines start at $530.