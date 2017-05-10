View full results
Canada
May 10, 2017 11:00 am

Over 50 drivers caught speeding in Saskatoon construction zone

Saskatoon police hand out over $18,000 in fines to drivers speeding through a construction zone.

The Saskatoon police traffic unit is asking drivers to slow down in construction zones.

The warning comes after officers handed out over 50 speeding tickets in a Saskatoon orange zone.

Officers were set up at Highway 16 and Boychuk Drive where crews are working on a new overpass.

Over a three-and-a-half hour period, more than 50 drivers were caught speeding through the construction zone.

The fines totaled over $18,000.

Fines for speeding in work zones start at $300, and for those caught going more than 30 km/h over the speed limit, fines start at $530.

