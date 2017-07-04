Extreme fire hazard in the Okanagan: what you need to know

The fire danger rating throughout parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap has peaked at extreme – the highest rating possible.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has issued a warning, asking people in the region to be extra careful.

There is no open burning allowed in the central Okanagan and while there isn’t a campfire ban yet, people are being asked to be very careful and ensure the fire is fully out before leaving it unattended.

“As well, local bylaws prohibit the use of any fireworks at any time throughout most areas of the central Okanagan,” according to an RDCO news release. “Use of fireworks in the District of Lake Country and City of West Kelowna must be approved in writing by the fire chief.”

The RDCO is also reminding residents there is no smoking allowed inside parks.

Fire departments are asking people to also be cautious when getting rid of cigarettes and reminding drivers not to toss butts or other smoking materials out windows.