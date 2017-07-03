Two Lake Country fires; office building and vehicle destroyed

The Lake Country fire department has had to deal with two separate fires over the past day.

Crews were called to a gravel pit operation on Rawsthorne Road at about 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

A fire destroyed a small office building and a vehicle with the flames spreading into nearby grass lands.

The BC Wildfire service sent a three person Initial Attack team to help local fire fighters contain the blaze.

Lake Country fire chief, Steve Windsor, says the suspected cause is the spontaneous combustion oily rags which were outside the office building .

Windsor says gravel pit employees were able to move an excavator and dump truck to save them from the flames.

And at about 3:00 a.m. Monday the fire department dealt with a blaze that broke out along the side of Carrs Landing Road.

Windsor says winds blew the flames into some timber and grass and fairly close to a home.

The fire was snuffed out at about a half acre.

It’s person caused but Windsor says they haven’t determined how it started.