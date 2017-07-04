BC Wildfire
Fire danger rating reaches extreme levels in parts of Okanagan, Shuswap

B.C. fire danger rating map for July 3.

BC Wildfire Service
The fire danger rating has reached its highest point in parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap – extreme.

Areas of West Kelowna, Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon and Salmon Arm are under an extreme fire danger rating.

“We’re asking people to be really careful,” Fire Information Officer Max Birkner said.

BC Wildfire Service is asking people to make sure they fully put out their campfires before leaving them unattended and take extra caution when dirt biking or driving ATVs in the backcountry, as the region is tinder dry.

Most of the Okanagan and Shuswap is under a high fire danger rating, one step below extreme, but Birkner warns that ratings can change hour by hour.

Parts of Merritt and Kamloops are also under an extreme fire danger rating.

