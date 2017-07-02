Environment
July 2, 2017 1:12 pm
Updated: July 2, 2017 1:31 pm

Crews fighting Canada Day wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs

By and Global News

FILE PHOTO: BC Wildfire crews have been called to a new fire near Harrison Hot Springs

@AarnG/Twitter
A A

More crews are being called in to battle a wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs that broke out on Canada Day.

More than 40 firefighters are already fighting the fire — located 30 kilometres north of the popular tourist destination — as well as four helicopters battling the blaze from the air.

READ MORE: Crews contain wildfire burning near 100 Mile House

Fire Information Officer Marg Drysdale said the blaze burning near the mouth of Big Silver Creek is human-caused and will be investigated.

People are being asked to stay off the waters near the fire.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Are there any wildfires in the coastal fire centre
BC wildfires
New wildfires in BC
Wildfires burning in the Coastal Fire Centre

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News