Crews fighting Canada Day wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs
More crews are being called in to battle a wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs that broke out on Canada Day.
More than 40 firefighters are already fighting the fire — located 30 kilometres north of the popular tourist destination — as well as four helicopters battling the blaze from the air.
Fire Information Officer Marg Drysdale said the blaze burning near the mouth of Big Silver Creek is human-caused and will be investigated.
People are being asked to stay off the waters near the fire.
