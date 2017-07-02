Crews fighting Canada Day wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs

More crews are being called in to battle a wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs that broke out on Canada Day.

More than 40 firefighters are already fighting the fire — located 30 kilometres north of the popular tourist destination — as well as four helicopters battling the blaze from the air.

READ MORE: Crews contain wildfire burning near 100 Mile House

Fire Information Officer Marg Drysdale said the blaze burning near the mouth of Big Silver Creek is human-caused and will be investigated.

People are being asked to stay off the waters near the fire.