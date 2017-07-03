Fire on Blackcomb Mountain near Whistler B.C.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has taken over fighting a one-hectare fire at the base of Blackcomb Mountain, near Whistler.

It started at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Whistler Fire Department was the first to respond, assisted with helicopters from Blackcomb.

Captain Dave Rushbrook says, “We are in a high fire hazard now. There’s a lot of people at Whistler right now, visiting and enjoying the outdoors, so you have to be really vigilant with any smoking material or any kind of fire activity.”

Fire Information Officer Marg Drysdale says they believe it was human-caused.

