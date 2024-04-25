Menu

Fire

Crews battle large grass fire between southeast Edmonton and Beaumont

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 7:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire crews battle large grass fire between south Edmonton and Beaumont'
Fire crews battle large grass fire between south Edmonton and Beaumont
WATCH: A large plume of smoke seen from our Global 1 news helicopter of a grass fire in a farmer's field between the southeast edge of Edmonton and Beaumont.
A large plume of smoke could be seen from kilometres away as a grass fire broke out in a farmer’s field between the southeast edge of Edmonton and Beaumont on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was south of 41st Avenue SW and north of Township Road 510, between the Nisku Spine Road and 50th Street.

It’s not known what caused the fire to break out. As of publishing, the fire was still being fought.

Global News has a request into Edmonton Fire Rescue Services for more information.

— This is a breaking news story. More to come…

