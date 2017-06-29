Venus Williams involved in car crash that left 78-year-old man dead

A police report says Venus Williams, American tennis star, was a part of a car crash earlier this month that left one man dead.

According to the Palm Beach Gardens Police, the incident occurred on June 9, CNN reports.

The victim, 78-year-old Jerome Barson, was a passenger in a car that hit Williams’ 2020 Toyota Sequoia in an intersection in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Barson’s wife Linda reportedly slowed down before the intersection, but when the light turned green, she drove through.

Williams then cut in front of her, the report states, and she was unable to avoid it.

The tennis star told police she was stuck in the middle of the intersection because of traffic, and was driving at an estimated five miles per hour.

Despite her speed, the report states that “(Williams) is at fault for violating the right of way of (the Barsons).”

No charges have been filed, and police say the crash is still under investigation.

Jerome was admitted to the hospital and died two weeks later. Linda was also hospitalized but survived.

Williams’ attorney said in a statement Thursday that she expressed “her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.” The attorney, Malcolm Cunningham, says Williams had entered an intersection while the light was green and was going 5 mph when the other vehicle crashed into hers. Cunningham says Williams was not ticketed or charged.

Williams has won the Grand Slam seven times, and will be competing in Wimbledon which is slated to start on Monday.