Accused in 2015 sexual assault of teenage girl sought by Calgary police

Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl.

Police say Christopher Easy, 46, is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including sexual interference with a child under the age of 16.

It’s alleged the assault happened in 2015 with a teen who Easy knew through a family acquaintance.

Police describe Easy as six feet tall and 172 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. It’s believed he’s either in Calgary or the Red Deer area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Police said Easy is not believed to be a danger to the general public.