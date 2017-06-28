Crime
Shooting suspect in custody after police pursuit on Hwy. 400 in Barrie

A male suspect is in custody following a shooting in Toronto which resulted in a police pursuit that closed a portion of northbound Highway 400 near Barrie early Wednesday morning.

Toronto police said they were in pursuit of a suspect following a shooting around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Finch Avenue West and Norfinch Drive.

Toronto EMS said a woman in her 50s suffered gunshot wounds and a male in his 60s was assaulted at a parking lot.

Police said the suspect fled the area in a vehicle and shots were fired at officers responding to the scene.

A police pursuit took place as the suspect headed northbound on Highway 400.

Police said officers managed to apprehend the man on Highway 400 near Barrie.

More to come.

