Shooting suspect in custody after police pursuit on Hwy. 400 in Barrie
A male suspect is in custody following a shooting in Toronto which resulted in a police pursuit that closed a portion of northbound Highway 400 near Barrie early Wednesday morning.
Toronto police said they were in pursuit of a suspect following a shooting around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Finch Avenue West and Norfinch Drive.
Toronto EMS said a woman in her 50s suffered gunshot wounds and a male in his 60s was assaulted at a parking lot.
Police said the suspect fled the area in a vehicle and shots were fired at officers responding to the scene.
A police pursuit took place as the suspect headed northbound on Highway 400.
Police said officers managed to apprehend the man on Highway 400 near Barrie.
More to come.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.