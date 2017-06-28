Shooting suspect in custody after police pursuit on Hwy. 400 in Barrie

A male suspect is in custody following a shooting in Toronto which resulted in a police pursuit that closed a portion of northbound Highway 400 near Barrie early Wednesday morning.

Toronto police said they were in pursuit of a suspect following a shooting around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Finch Avenue West and Norfinch Drive.

Toronto EMS said a woman in her 50s suffered gunshot wounds and a male in his 60s was assaulted at a parking lot.

Police said the suspect fled the area in a vehicle and shots were fired at officers responding to the scene.

A police pursuit took place as the suspect headed northbound on Highway 400.

Police said officers managed to apprehend the man on Highway 400 near Barrie.

More to come.

Woman shot, taken to hospital by emergency run. Officers shot at uninjured. Pursued suspect north 400 from Norfinch/Steeles. #GO1153308 ^vk — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 28, 2017

Woman shot, man assaulted Norfinch/Steeles area 6:38am. Suspect fled, allegedly shooting at responding officers. #GO1153308 ^vk — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 28, 2017

One person under arrest in Shooting/pursuit. Multiple police services involved. K9 searching for firearm. Info to follow. #GO1153308 ^vk — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 28, 2017

SHOOTING / PURSUIT

Officers are on scene of a shooting in the area of Finch and Norfinch. Suspect has fled, officers are pursuing 1/2 ^sh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 28, 2017