Strongman Competition coming to 2017 Calgary Stampede

Canada’s Strongest Man title-holder Jean-Francois Caron is coming to Calgary for the 2017 Stampede.

The Calgary Stampede announced Thursday that they’re bringing the Strongman Competition to the park this year for the first time.

Caron will compete at Community Park South in the 1400 block of Olympic Way S.E. from Friday, July 14 until Sunday, July 16, along with Canada’s second strongest man, Jimmy Paquet.

Over the three-day competition, guests can watch competitors push, pull and lift their way to victory in a variety of events.

“We are thrilled to work with the Alberta Strongman Association to bring the competition to the Calgary Stampede,” midway operations manager James Radke said in a news release.

“Their strength will amaze you as they lift unimaginable amounts and exhibit pure power.”

Events will be separated into amateur and pro divisions for men and women.

For the full schedule of events, you can visit calgarystampede.com/strongman.