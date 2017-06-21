Crime
June 21, 2017 1:54 pm
Updated: June 21, 2017 1:56 pm

4 men charged after rifles seized in high-risk traffic stop: Calgary police

By Online Reporter  Global News

FILE: Calgary police.

Dani Lantela / Global News
Calgary police have charged four people after they say several firearms were seized during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Police said they received a report just before 11 a.m. on Saturday that four men had been spotted at a northeast convenience store with rifles. The men were observed getting into a dark-coloured Honda Civic and leaving the area.

Officers with the Gang Suppression Team then launched a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle in the 1700 block of Stoney Trail S.E. at around 12:30 p.m.

Police said a search of the vehicle revealed an SKS rifle loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition, which was found inside in a guitar case, in addition to a loaded, sawed-off pistol grip rifle with a .22 round in the chamber, found inside a backpack.

Investigators took the occupants of the vehicle into custody.

Police have charged Joseph Wol, 50, Achol Jal, 20, Tong Mawiir Tong, 21, and Achuil Chol, 30, with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of unauthorized weapon, hazardous storage of a firearm and prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Additionally, Tong has been charged in relation to six outstanding warrants.

Chol has also been charged with three counts of possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

