Charges stayed for man accused in fatal 2015 Calgary Stampede stabbing

Charges have been stayed for a man accused in a fatal stabbing at the 2015 Calgary Stampede.

Rinato Toy was initially charged with aggravated assault after Zakariya Abdow was stabbed during an altercation on Stampede grounds on July 9, 2015.

The charge was upgraded to manslaughter after police said in October 2015 that the 25-year-old had since died from his injuries.

Toy’s trial had been scheduled to begin Monday, but Global News has learned the charges were dropped March 14.

