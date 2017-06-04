Crime
June 4, 2017

Shooting in southeast Calgary leaves at least 3 injured: police

Police on scene a shooting in Calgary June, 3, 2017 that has at least three victims.

Calgary Police have confirmed there was a shooting in the southeast community of Forest Lawn Saturday night.

Officials told Global News the incident appears to have happened near the basketball courts behind the Bob Bahan Aquatic and Fitness Centre just before 9 p.m.

Global News has learned three people are in hospital with undetermined injuries, and that there were numerous witnesses to the event.

Police do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Few other details are known at this time.

More to come…
