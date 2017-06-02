Calgary Police investigate stabbing at City Hall LRT station

A man was rushed to Foothills Hospital with what police describe as “life-threatening injuries” after an incident at the City Hall LRT station.

An emergency call was made to police at around 6:45 p.m. Friday night. When police arrived, they found a man had been stabbed on one of the LRT platforms. Police couldn’t confirm which platform the incident took place on, however Calgary Transit says the north side of the station is closed until further notice.

#BLUELINE #REDLINE #CTRIDERS Expecting major delays on entire system due to a police matter. CITY HALL north station is closed until notice. — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) June 3, 2017

One person has been taken into police custody to answer questions about the matter.

Police are asking people to stay out of the area as they investigate.

Transit has reported system-wide delays on both the Red Line and the Blue Line of the C-Train.

