Man suffers serious injuries in downtown Calgary stabbing
One man was injured in an early morning stabbing in downtown Calgary on Wednesday.
It happened at the City Hall CTrain station at around 1 a.m.
Police said the victim was stabbed during a fight
He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, but has since had his condition upgraded to stable.
Officers took two people into custody.
