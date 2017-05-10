View full results
Crime
May 10, 2017 9:07 am

Man suffers serious injuries in downtown Calgary stabbing

By Online Reporter  Global News

FILE: A photo of a police cruiser and police tape.

Global News
A A

One man was injured in an early morning stabbing in downtown Calgary on Wednesday.

It happened at the City Hall CTrain station at around 1 a.m.

Police said the victim was stabbed during a fight

He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, but has since had his condition upgraded to stable.

Officers took two people into custody.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary CTrain
Calgary LRT
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Stabbing
City Hall CTrain station
City Hall LRT station
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News