Police seek help in Kelowna stranger sexual assault investigation

Kelowna, B.C., Mounties would like to speak to a man in relation to an ongoing stranger sexual assault investigation, and they’re turning to the public for some assistance.

Police allege the man was involved in an incident that took place in the 200 block of Sheppard Road in the Rutland neighbourhood on Friday, May 11 at approximately 11 p.m.

Following this incident, the man interacted with several other adults at a business in the 100 block of Highway 33 just before midnight.

The person of interest is described as between five feet 10 inches and six feet tall with a slim build and brown eyes, and was wearing a silver earring in his right ear and a gold chain when he was last seen. He also had on a black tank top, beige shorts and Jordan shoes.

Police are asking the public if they were in the area during the evening of May 11 and recognize this individual to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2024-25008.