Man faces numerous of charges after stabbing at Calgary drop-in centre

A man is facing a slew of charges after what police are calling a serious stabbing at the Drop-In Centre Monday in Calgary.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition at about 11 a.m., after being stabbed several times in the back while in the entrance of the centre, police said.

Shortly afterwards, a member of the K-9 unit arrested a man with the help of patrol officers, in the 700 block of Macdougall Court NE.

Officers also seized the weapon they believe was used in the attack when they arrested the man.

The suspect had to be treated for pepper spray after he was arrested, as police believe he pepper-sprayed the victim during the attack, and was also injured in the process.

Police said they don’t yet know what motivated the attack, and are working to determine the relationship between the two men and the circumstances that lead to the stabbing.

Cordelius Terry Jackson Harrison, 27, of Calgary was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unlawfully causing bodily harm, causing a disturbance and three counts of failing to comply with conditions of recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 17.