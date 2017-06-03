Calgary man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal stabbing at City Hall CTrain station
A 39-year-old Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing at the City Hall CTrain station on Friday night.
Police were called to the station at around 6:45 p.m. after a stabbing on the platform.
A 46-year-old man was found in life-threatening condition. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.
A suspect was taken into police custody on Friday night.
On Saturday afternoon, police said Keeton Michel Gagnon was charged with one count of second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, June 23.
