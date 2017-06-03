Crime
June 3, 2017 5:22 pm

Calgary man charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal stabbing at City Hall CTrain station

By Online Journalist  Global News

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday evening after police said he was stabbed on the C-Train platform outside city hall.

Global News
A A

A 39-year-old Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing at the City Hall CTrain station on Friday night.

Police were called to the station at around 6:45 p.m. after a stabbing on the platform.

A 46-year-old man was found in life-threatening condition. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

READ MORE: Man dies after stabbing at Calgary City Hall LRT station

A suspect was taken into police custody on Friday night.

On Saturday afternoon, police said Keeton Michel Gagnon was charged with one count of second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, June 23.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Police
Calgary Stabbing
City Hall CTrain stabbing
City Hall CTrain station
City Hall LRT station
CTrain platform stabbing
CTrain stabbing
fatal stabbing
LRT station stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News