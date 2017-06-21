Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reportedly hired a surrogate to carry third child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly hired a surrogate to carry their third child, according to People

The couple is said to have made the decision to have a third child through a surrogate after Kardashian suffered placenta accreta during her pregnancy with youngest child, Saint.

The condition means that another pregnancy for the Selfish author could be life-threatening.

Placenta accreta is a serious pregnancy condition that occurs when blood vessels and other parts of the placenta grow too deeply into the uterine wall, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The placenta typically detaches from the uterine wall after childbirth. With placenta accreta, part of the placenta remains firmly attached. This can cause severe blood loss after delivery.

The condition is considered a high-risk pregnancy complication.

“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!!” Kardashian wrote in her blog about giving birth to her first child, North, while dealing with the condition. “My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that — it was the most painful experience of my life! They gave me a second epidural but we were racing against time, so I just had to deal.”

She also suffered from preeclampsia with her first pregnancies. According to the Mayo Clinic, preeclampsia is a pregnancy complicationcharacterizede by high blood pressure and signs of damage to other organs, most often the liver and kidneys. It usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had been normal.

If preeclampsia is left untreated it can lead to serious or even fatal complications for both the baby and the mother.

Kardashian spoke about her desire to become a mom for the third time on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in March after she was robbed in Paris robbery.

“I’m going to try to have one more baby,” she said. “I want my kids to have siblings.”

She added: “After Paris I feel the need to bring another soul into this world.”

She also addressed that she has her concerns about using a surrogate but she said she “truly doesn’t know if my body could handle it one more time.”

Kardashian and West are already parents to four-year-old daughter North and 18-month old son Saint.

Kardashian underwent a procedure to help her become able to carry another baby if she chooses to, but the procedure did not work.

“I can’t carry anymore kids … it’s the worst,” she told her friend Jonathan Cheban. “It’s not going to be happy for me.. I had a full breakdown … I give up.”

She also spoke to a mother who used a surrogate because she feared that she would not love the child the same if she didn’t carry and give birth to the child.

In a recent, KUWTK clip, Kardashian’s sister Khloé was considering becoming her sister’s surrogate but she was faced with some troubling news when the pair visited a fertility doctor.

Khloé learned she might have some trouble getting pregnant, and Kim said “I remember this room. I’ve cried many times in that chair.”