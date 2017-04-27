Kim Kardashian discusses Paris robbery on ‘Ellen’: ‘It was meant to happen to me’

On Thursday Kim Kardashian stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opens up about the Paris robbery, Caitlyn Jenner, and her family.

“I know it was meant to happen to me,” she says to DeGeneres about the robbery that happened in Paris in October. Kardashian begins to cry when recounting the incident. “Things happen in your life to teach you things. I was definitely materialistic before and there’s nothing wrong with having things and working hard to get those things. I just don’t care about that stuff anymore.”

She reveals that because of the robbery, she doesn’t care to show off her lifestyle anymore. The incident has changed her and her family for the better.

Kardashian also reveals that the robbers who attacked her had been following her for about two years and were keeping tabs on her. “Yeah I should have had a security guard outside my door 24/7 and I didn’t. Now, I have several so I’m able to sleep at night,” she reveals.

She recounts the entire horrifying incident for the host and how it all went down. “Automatically your stomach drops and it’s a feeling you can’t even explain. I knew that was it for me. I said a prayer, I know I’m going to heaven and I hope my kids are okay, my husband. It happens really fast,” she tells DeGeneres tearfully.

Kardashian also discusses her family — her entire family. When it comes to Jenner’s new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, she has mixed feelings. She tells DeGeneres that her heart breaks for her mom and feels some things Jenner is saying are not fair.

“I feel like it’s taken her a really long time to be honest with herself, so I don’t expect her to be honest, you know, about my mom now, but it’s just so hurtful,” she says. “I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense.”

She reveals that only Kendall and Kylie Jenner have a relationship with Caitlyn at this point. “I haven’t talked to her in a couple of weeks and I’ll always, I mean, I’ll always love her. That was my stepdad for so many years,” she says. “She taught me about character and so much growing up and I just feel like I don’t respect the character that she’s showing now.”

Kardashian also dishes on North and Saint, how the kids are similar to her and Kanye West and so much more. Watch the interview above.