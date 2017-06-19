Nova Scotia woman fined $400 for removing puppies’ tails

A 35-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to causing animals to be in distress after an investigation by the Nova Scotia SPCA found she had hired someone to dock tails on a litter of puppies. The process involves removing a puppy’s tail.

Candace Burneau of St. Margaret’s Bay, N.S. pleaded guilty to the charge of permitting an animal to be in distress on Wednesday.

The court gave her one year to pay a fine of $400.

READ MORE: 25 animals seized from Mission farm after SPCA raid

According to a press release, the Nova Scotia SPCA opened an investigation into Burneau after they received information that alleged she had someone come to her home to dock the tails of a litter of puppies.

“It is encouraging to see a conviction of an owner who permitted their puppies tails to be docked and it sends a clear message that not only the person committing the act can be held responsible but the owner also,” said Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector of the Nova Scotia SPCA, in a press release. “This case certainly sets a precedent for other tail docking cases in the province.”

READ MORE: ‘It looked tortured’: Flin Flon, Man., animal shelter finds dog severely beaten

The practice of tail docking has been banned in the province since 2010 as it’s seen as purely a cosmetic procedure.