25 animals seized from Mission farm after SPCA raid

The B.C. SPCA says a number of officers were sprayed with a noxious substance while attempting to execute a raid at a Mission hobby farm on Thursday that resulted in the seizure of 25 animals.

Several pigs, llamas, alpacas, turkeys, horses and dogs were among the animals taken by the SPCA after the organization received a public complaint about animal neglect on the farm.

But when officers arrived on Thursday, the search went sideways.

Shawn Eccles, senior manager of cruelty investigations for the B.C. SPCA, said the SPCA officers at the scene were sprayed with a substance they believe to be pepper spray.

“My understanding is that the individual involved was arrested and taken away by the RCMP,” Eccles said.

He added a number of the animals were also exposed to the spray, which constitutes a criminal offence.

The SPCA said animals were removed due to reasons such as being underweight, poor living conditions and a lack of food. They are now in the care of the SPCA and may put up for adoption.

No charges have been laid over the incident.

—With files from Catherine Urquhart