RCMP ask public for help finding Edmonton man wanted for sex assault, unlawful confinement charges

The RCMP has issued a plea for help from the public as the try to find an Edmonton man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant in connection with “several violent criminal offences which occurred in Wetaskiwin this month.

On Friday, police said 35-year-old Sean Michael Greenwall is wanted for sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of sexual assault, five counts of unlawful confinement, seven counts of assault with a weapon and three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Police said the arrest warrant stems from several incidents, including one reported earlier this month. On June 5, police said officers from the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment were called to a report of an assault involving a gun. The Mounties said Greenwall was charged with aggravated assault causing bodily harm and other offences. Greenwall was released from custody under several conditions, including not to have contact with the victim in the investigation.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP, officers received a complaint from a woman on Wednesday, who alleged she had been forcibly confined by Greenwall and that he sexually assaulted her over “a period of time commencing in January of this year.”

Police said they are also investigating an incident at a Wetaskiwin convenience store on May 21. Police allege Greenwall was involved in a fight with the same woman who filed a complaint about him earlier this week. According to the RCMP, the fight was witnessed by several people whom investigators are hoping to speak with.

Anyone who sees Greenwall or has information on any of the above incidents, is asked to call the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment at 780-312-7267 or to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

If anybody does see Greenwall, police say they should not approach him.

Photos of Greenwall can be seen below. He is 6’3″ and weighs 270 pounds. He has a scar above his lip on his left cheek. He also has a tattoo on his left arm that reads “warrior” and a skull tattoo on his left hand.

View photos of Sean Greenwall below:

In total, police said Greenwall is facing 43 charges.

Wetaskiwin is located about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.