Trial to begin for Calgary man accused of killing wife and her friend in 2014

After several lengthy delays, the trial for a Calgary man accused of stabbing his ex-wife and her friend to death more than three years ago is scheduled to begin Monday.

Velji Visram’s family is frustrated it’s taken so long to go to trial.

“I am trying to stay positive about the upcoming trial but I know there is always potential for more delays,” Velji Visram’s husband Rahim Visram told Global News.

“Each delay just keeps increasing my frustration.”

Hari Pal is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the May 2014 deaths of his estranged wife, Sanjula Devi, and her friend, Fahmida Velji Visram.

Velji Visram was helping Devi gather some belongings from her home on May 4, 2014 when they were attacked. Both women were stabbed to death.

Pal is also charged with the attempted murder of his landlord, who tried to intervene in the attack.

The trial was originally scheduled for September 2016 but was delayed several times to allow time for further psychiatric evaluations.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. David Tano previously testified he suspects Pal has a neuro-cognitive illness that causes short episodes of confusion.

Earlier this month, Pal was once again assessed and found fit to stand trial.

Tano had previously conceded there’s no guarantee that Pal would be found legally fit on any given day in the future.

In the Canadian justice system, an accused is deemed fit to stand trial if he understands the nature of the charges against him, can participate in the court process and instruct counsel.

The case will be heard by judge alone and is expected to take less than a week.

It’s expected proceedings will begin Monday with eye-witness testimony from a 12-year-old girl.

With files from Global’s David Boushy