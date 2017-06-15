Lethbridge’s pride rainbow crosswalk smeared with manure, rust paint

For the second time in four days, downtown Lethbridge’s Pride crosswalk has been vandalized.

Early Thursday morning, police said a city employee reported manure and what appeared to be tar had been spread on the rainbow crosswalk. Police later told Global News the apparent tar was in fact Tremclad rust paint.

The incident comes four days after the same crosswalk, along with the transgender flag crosswalk, were found with visible car skid marks across them.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages.

Lethbridge Pride Fest called both incidents a “direct attack on the LGBTQ+ community.”

“These marks are blatantly deliberate and nearly identical to a similar incident in Saskatoon earlier this month,” read the first statement.

The City of Lethbridge has said the crosswalks will be touched up a few days prior to the pride parade on Saturday, June 24.

With files from Matt Battochio and Joe Scarpelli