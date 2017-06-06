Saskatoon Pride Festival team will repair rainbow crosswalk

Saskatoon Pride Festival staff and volunteers plan to arm themselves with paint brushes, rollers and erasers to repair a defaced rainbow crosswalk in downtown Saskatoon.

People will gather Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT at the intersection of 23rd Street and 4th Avenue and begin removing the rubber from the roadway.

The city’s transportation division will barricade the area for two hours.

In a Facebook post, Pride officials called the burnt-out tire marks “a symbol of hate” and stated “Saskatoon deserves better.”

“This symbol is for our community, friends and allies; we are still proud and loud and together we will always rise above,” the post said.

The lines were painted Saturday and within two days, the skid marks surfaced on social media.

On Monday, a police spokesperson said no complaints had been filed with them, but officers would investigate the possible vandalism if asked.

Pride Festival co-chair Krystal Nieckar told Global News on Monday that officials were considering leaving the rubber on the road as a symbol of discrimination the LGTBQ community faces.

The Saskatoon Pride Festival begins Friday.