Lethbridge rainbow and transgender flag crosswalks vandalized

Less than a week after they were painted, Lethbridge’s rainbow and transgender crosswalks have been vandalized. On Tuesday morning, Lethbridge Pride Fest sent out a media release saying that late Monday night both marked crosswalks had visible vehicle skid marks across them.

“These marks are blatantly deliberate, and nearly identical to a similar incident in Saskatoon earlier this month,” read the media release.

“This is a direct attack on the LGBTQ+ community and specifically the transgender community. However, we at Lethbridge Pride Fest know this is the action of a few small minded, intolerant people. We know that this incident does not define Lethbridge. We know that Lethbridge as a whole is inclusive, welcoming and supportive. This is obvious because shortly after we were informed of the vandalism, we were told by community members that a street sweeper vehicle was spotted driving up and down the block trying to wash away the marks before the morning.”

Lethbridge Pride Fest also said that due to severe weather, the crosswalks have lost some paint. The City of Lethbridge has informed the society that the crosswalks will be touched up a few days prior to the pride parade on Saturday, June 24.

According to Lethbridge Pride Fest, Lethbridge was the first city in the world to have a painted transgender flag crosswalk.