Major construction work to shut down 401 for two nights through Ingersoll next week

London-area drivers will need to plan accordingly next week when travelling in the evening and early morning hours along the 401 through Ingersoll.

Both directions of the 401 will be closed through Highway 19 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on June 21 and 22 for major construction work at the intersection, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) said Wednesday.

The two eight-hour closures are to allow for components of the Highway 19 bridge, including girders and sections of the bridge deck, to be assembled at the site. The work is part of an ongoing improvement project at the interchange which is slated to be finished in the fall.

The MTO said traffic would be detoured by the OPP via the Highway 19 interchange ramps, adding that Highway 19 would also be fully closed to traffic from Clarke Road to Curry Road in Ingersoll.

Demolition of the old Highway 19 bridge, built in the mid 1950s, took place earlier this month and prompted an overnight closure that lasted 16 hours.