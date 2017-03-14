Study: London drivers spend average of 18 minutes stuck in traffic

London ranks low on the list of the most congested cities in Canada according to data compiled by TomTom, a leading global GPS company.

The Forest City ranked 10th out of 12 cities on the latest edition of the TomTom Traffic Index, with drivers spending an average of 18 extra minutes on the road during times of congestion anytime of the day. That’s an increase of 2 per cent from last year.

Using data from 2016, the results of the index look at the traffic congestion situation in 390 cities in 48 countries on six continents.

According to TomTom, the congestion level percentages represent the measured amount of extra travel time experienced by drivers in comparison to measured travel times during uncongested times.

Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal ranked 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respectively for most congested Canadian cities.

When you compare London to cities with populations less than 800,000 people, London ranks 4th out of 6, behind Halifax, Quebec City and Winnipeg, but ahead of Kitchener-Waterloo and Hamilton.

The study revealed vehicles traveled a total of 956,603 kilometres on London’s 3,430 kilometres of roadways in 2016.