Highway 401 at Highway 19 to fully close overnight Saturday

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes on the 401 at Highway 19 will be fully closed overnight.

The closure will take place from 7 p.m. Saturday and is expected to open up to traffic again at 11 a.m. on Sunday for the demolition of the Highway 19 bridge.

Highway 19 will also be fully closed between Clarke Road and Curry Road in Ingersoll.

Highway 401 traffic will be rerouted via the Highway 19 interchange ramps, with OPP assistance to bypass the work zone. It is expected to cause major traffic delays this weekend.

The demolition is part of a project to make improvements to Highway 401 and the interchange.

Overnight closures are also required to install girders for the new bridge later this summer, of which opening date is scheduled to be shared at a later time.