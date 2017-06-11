Pittsburgh Penguins win second straight Stanley Cup with 2-0 win over Predators

NASHVILLE – The Pittsburgh Penguins are back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

Patric Hornqvist scored with 1:35 to play in regulation as Pittsburgh beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 on Sunday in Game 6 of the Cup final.

Matt Murray made 27 saves for the win. It was his second straight shutout of the series. Carl Hagelin added an empty-net goal to seal the victory.

Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots in defeat.

The Detroit Red Wings were the last team to win consecutive Cups, doing it in 1997 and 1998.

Game 6 was the first of the series to be won by the road team.