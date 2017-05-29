COMMENTARY: Penguins will freeze Predators

And then there were two — but only one will claim the Cup.

The puck drops on Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final Monday night in Pittsburgh and what a match-up we have.

The Penguins are trying to become the first team of the salary cap era to win back-to-back championships.

The last NHL team to win the title in consecutive years was the 1997/98 Detroit Red Wings.

The Nashville Predators are in the final for the first time in franchise history and are trying to become the first No. 16 seed to win the Cup.

READ MORE: Canada’s Stanley Cup drought continues

Pittsburgh wins the Stanley Cup if

Captain Sidney Crosby and fellow superstar Evgeni Malkin continue their offensive genius.

Secondary scorers Phil Kessel and rookie Jake Guentzel remain productive.

Matt Murray recalls what it took to win last year’s title and offers solid goaltending.

Head coach Mike Sullivan pushes all the right buttons as he has done since taking over Pittsburgh’s bench last season.

The Penguins will win their fifth-ever #StanleyCup if… Mike Lange and Phil Bourque have the answers. pic.twitter.com/ItX8U0CAyL — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 28, 2017

Nashville wins the Stanley Cup if

Goalie Pekka Rinne continues to play lights out hockey.

Stellar defencemen P.K Subban, Ryan Ellis, Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm produce at both ends of the ice.

Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg outshine Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Mike Fisher returns to the ice and fills the shoes of injured star centre Ryan Johansen.

Peering into my crystal ball, I see Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup experience setting them apart from Nasvhille in this series and their gifted forwards getting the better of the Preds’ active defence.

I also see the Stanley Cup final going at least six games, possibly seven, and with a couple of overtime games before the Penguins pounce on their place in NHL history.