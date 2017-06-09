Search and rescue crews looking for small plane that went missing in Cranbrook, B.C. area

Search and rescue crews are looking for a small piper aircraft that went missing in the area of Cranbrook, B.C. Thursday afternoon.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria said they received a call on Thursday at 5 p.m. that an aircraft was missing.

Transportation Safety Board officials say the plane left a Lethbridge, AB training facility and stopped in Cranbrook to refuel. It then took off, headed for Kamloops but has not been seen since.

The JRCC crews, using Cormorant and Buffalo helicopters, worked with local search and rescue in trying to the locate the plane. Crews searched on Thursday until nightfall and began again at first light Friday morning.

There are two adults on board.

Search efforts are concentrated in a heavily treed, mountainous area between Cranbrook and Kamloops.

More details as they come.