Edmonton Eskimos veterans embrace 2017 draft pick

His name is Mark Mackie, but around these parts he’s known as “milk truck.”

It’s a nickname given to him by veteran defensive lineman Odell Willis.

“What a lot of people tell you is if guys give you a nickname, it means they like you,” said Mackie, a graduate of McMaster University.

Mackie, drafted in the eighth and final round of the CFL draft this year, would be considered an underdog by most, but he’s turned heads and has been embraced by a veteran group on the defence.

“He might’ve been the last round pick for us but we had a much higher grade on him than the last round,” defensive line coach Casey Creehan said. “We were fortunate enough to get him there. We expect great things from him in his career.”