Hayley Wickenheiser receives honorary University of Saskatchewan degree

Hayley Wickenheiser is known around the world as the greatest women’s hockey player.

On Thursday, she was honoured by the University of Saskatchewan.

The university awarded Wickenheiser with an honorary doctor of laws degree.

Originally from Shaunavon, Sask., Wickenheiser earned five Olympic medals over her 23-year playing career.

She was also named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2011.

At convocation, Wickenheiser urged the graduates to make a list of hurdles they need to overcome to succeed.

“My bucket list isn’t the traditional bucket list that a regular person would have, but rather a buck-it list,” Wickenheiser said.

“For me, (it) is like overcoming things like gender, status quo, or tradition, girls don’t play hockey and stuff like that and so I ask them what is your buck-it list, what are the things you’d stand for and fight for.”

At the age of 38, Wickenheiser is now pursuing her next challenge – medical school.