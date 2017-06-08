Okanagan rail trail fundraiser gets big boost

The campaign to raise money for a recreational corridor between Kelowna and Vernon received a sizable donation Wednesday.

TD Canada Trust handed over a cheque for $100,000, part of their Canada 150 community giving campaign.

The money brings the fund raising total for the rail trail project to $4.8 million towards a goal of $7.5 million.

READ MORE: More money for Okanagan Rail Trail Project

TD Canada Trust’s donation is the largest corporate donation for the rail trail so far.

Preliminary surveying work is being done on the trail ahead of construction work.

Local municipalities purchased the corridor land from CN Rail when the local operator abandoned the line due to financial difficulties.

READ MORE: Province ponies up for Okanagan Rail Trail