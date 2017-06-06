More than 100 WRHA manager positions eliminated as part of provincial mandate

Pink slips have gone out to managers with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

Earlier this year health authorities were mandated by the province to reduce their non-unionized management positions by 15 per cent.

In an email statement Tuesday the WRHA said after consideration, 132 positions would be cut.

“The decision to delete positions was made carefully, and with the intent to ensure care to patients and families would not be compromised,” a WRHA spokesperson wrote in an email.

Face-to-face meetings with affected staff are happening Tuesday.

Along with the management position eliminations and budget cuts, three of Winnipeg’s six emergency rooms are also closing down, which the province said will improve patient care and reduce hospital wait times.

Concordia Hospital, Victoria General Hospital and Seven Oaks General Hospital will no longer have emergency departments. Misericordia is losing its Urgent Care Centre.

