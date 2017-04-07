Winnipeg hospital changes: Province set to release more details at 11 a.m.

The province is set to release more information on the major changes on the way for Winnipeg hospitals Friday.

On Thursday, Global News learned three emergency rooms in the city could soon be converted to urgent-care facilities.

Minister of Health, Kelvin Goertzen and officials from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) will be making the announcement on “important changes to the healthcare system to improve patient care” Friday at 11 a.m. CT.

The shakeup stems from a health report ordered by the previous NDP government. It called for drastic changes to Manitoba’s healthcare system and the conversion of three community hospitals.

The four community hospitals in Winnipeg are Concordia Hospital, Grace Hospital, Victoria General Hospital and Seven Oaks General Hospital.

Dr. David Peachey, who co-authored the report, will also be at the announcement Friday.

Peachey said the changes mean converted emergency rooms would no longer be “full-fledged” emergency departments. They would be converted to “urgent-care centres” that deal with rehabilitation and chronic care, he said.

This means, if you go to a Winnipeg hospital that is no longer an emergency room, then staff would send you to another location.

“It is a change…and people are uncomfortable with change. But this a change we are absolutely convinced is for the better,” Peachey said.

Winnipeggers already experience some of the longest emergency-room wait times in the country, according to numbers released by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).

The 2016 study found three Winnipeg hospitals were the worst in the country when it comes to emergency department wait times. Concordia Hospital had the longest wait time in Canada.