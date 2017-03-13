WRHA told to cut spending by more than $80 M

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has been told to cut spending by three per cent, or $83 million.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said his government has ordered Health Authorities to cut 15 per cent of their management positions.

RELATED: Province pays off large portion of $118k bill for Manitoba man treated in U.S. hospital

“They should be looking at a reduction in management positions as a way to make sure that we’re preserving and protecting front line services,” said Goertzen.

That target could make it impossible for the WRHA to not eliminate frontline employees, according to Dr. Alan Katz with the Manitoba Centre for Health Policy.

“I just don’t see it,” said Katz.

However, he believes a closer examination of health spending presents opportunities to improve the overall health care system.

“I do think it would be helpful for us to be more innovative and see how we could do things differently not just to save money but to provide better care to Manitobans,” he said.

The WRHA said it’s too early in the budgetary process to know what areas will see spending reductions to meet the $83 million target.

“At this point we’re looking at everything, finding 83 million dollars is a big effort that’s going to involve a lot of people,” said Real Cloutier, chief operating officer of the WRHA.