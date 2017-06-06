Canada
June 6, 2017 11:06 am
Updated: June 6, 2017 11:25 am

Canada needs to spend billions on military, can’t rely on U.S.: Chrystia Freeland

By The Canadian Press

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland laid out her government's plan on the future of foreign policy.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A A

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canadians need to spend billions on “hard power” military capability because they can’t rely on the U.S. or others for protection.

Story continues below

In a major foreign policy speech in the House of Commons today, she doesn’t mention Donald Trump by name, but makes an unabashed pitch for the international rules-based order that the U.S. president’s America First policy is attacking.

READ MORE: Why did Donald Trump attack the Canadian dairy industry?

The speech is also meant to pave the way for the release of Wednesday’s defence policy review, which is expected to make the case for billions in new military spending.

She says Canada doesn’t need a “Canada First” foreign policy, but given that the U.S. is now questioning the worth of its global leadership, it is more important than ever for Canada to plot its own course in the world.

READ MORE: Canada’s plan to increase defence spending delayed until after major NATO summit

The speech affirms Canada’s support for multilateralism and rules-based international systems, human rights, gender equality, fighting climate change and spreading economic benefits more widely.

She says Canada played a major role in shaping the world order after the Second World War because the country – including her own ancestors – suffered heavy losses fighting two world wars.

WATCH: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland’s take on Trump’s ‘America First’ inauguration speech

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
America First
America First Effect on Canada
Canada Foreign Policy Announcement
Canada Future of Foreign Policy
Canada Reaction America First
Canada-US Relations
Chrystia Freeland
Defence policy review
Donald Trump
Foreign Affairs
Freeland Foreign Policy
Freeland Policy Speech

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News