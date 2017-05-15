Canada’s plan to increase defence spending delayed until after major NATO summit

The Liberal government has delayed the release of its new defence policy until after a major NATO summit next week.

The Liberals had promised to unveil their much-anticipated defence policy in time for the summit so it could be presented to U.S. President Donald Trump and other allies.

It was expected to include a plan for how Canada planned to increase defence spending, which currently sits at around one per cent of GDP, putting it in the bottom third of NATO allies.

The delay sets up a potentially awkward meeting between Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump when the two arrive for the summit in Brussels.

The U.S. president has been vocal in calling on allies to increase their defence spending, with his secretary of state demanding a plan for how countries plan to do so.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s office says the government is holding off on the new policy to ensure it lines up with the Liberals’ foreign policy.