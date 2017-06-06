2 veterans battle for safety job at Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp

The battle for roster spots is heating up as the Saskatchewan Roughriders head into week two of training camp.

Jeff Hecht and Mike Edem are the front-runners for the starting safety position.

The two CFL veterans share a particular attribute that’s vital for the job – a sharp mind.

“If you can get everyone lined up prior to the snap and get great communication, you’re not going to be in a position where you’re by yourself,” said Hecht.

“I tell people we don’t play one-on-one on defence, we play 12-on-one.”

Edem said another factor is staying focused and looking at the bigger picture.

“As long as we keep working, and keep putting the hammer to the nail, we’ll figure it out and we’ll be better off,” Edem said.

They also share another attribute – respect for each other.

“Hecht is a hell of a player. He’s a veteran of this league, so us going head-to-head competing for the safety spot is just going to make both of us better,’ Edem said.

“Mike’s a smart guy too,” Hech added.

“The competition really forces the cream to come to the top.”

Riders training camp continues Tuesday at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon.