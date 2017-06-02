Saskatchewan Roughriders look to tighten up on defence

The Saskatchewan Roughriders gave up the second-most points last season in the CFL.

It was a surprising statistic, given that head coach and general manager Chris Jones has a defensive background.

The team is looking to tighten up on defence this season and Jones admits it is still a work in progress.

“We’re not near where we need to be,” Jones stated at training camp on Thursday.

He said part of the problem is that some players are paralyzed by the analysis of the playbook.

“Sitting there thinking too much, and that type of thing, but eventually when they learn exactly what they’re doing, they’re going to play fast,” Jones said.

Defensive backs coach Jason Shivers said the secondary has young guys who can run, they just need to get used to the CFL and the larger playing field.

“They’re all right there fighting and vying for a job,” Shivers said, adding that all of them are still in contention for a position.

The Riders continue training camp on Friday at SMF Field in Saskatoon.