Duron Carter looks to be an impact player for the Saskatchewan Roughriders

When the Saskatchewan Roughriders top receiver, Naaman Roosevelt, was injured last season, Riders general manager and head coach Chris Jones knew he had to bolster his offensive depth in the off-season.

One of those additions was former Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Duron Carter.

But supposedly, he was coming to Saskatchewan with some baggage, including feuds with teammates and an infamous run-in with Ottawa Redblacks head coach Rick Cambell.

Carter said he can’t change the perception people have about him.

“I don’t consider myself a villain, I consider myself a pretty good dude,” Carter said.

“I’ve made mistakes previous just like everybody else. I try and be the happiest and most smiling guy in the room at all times.”

One reason why Jones brought in Carter are his numbers on the field.

In just over two years with the Alouettes, Carter had almost 3,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

He also has chemistry with Rider quarterback Glenn Jones.

“I’ve always looked at Kevin as sort of like a big brother. He has a whole lot of knowledge, he’s been in the league forever, he’s played for almost every team,” Carter said.

“Any time I get a chance to pick his brain you know get some extra knowledge to help me it feels great.”

Regardless of the past, Carter wants some shiny hardware to be part of his future.

“I’ve won almost every level that I’ve been at so going to a Grey Cup and winning it is definitely my next goal,” Carter stated.

Roughrider training camp continues Thursday at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon.