3 vying for Saskatchewan Roughriders starting running back position

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are looking to shore up their running game for the 2017 season.

The Riders leading rusher last season was Curtis Steele, who ran for 314 yards and zero touchdowns while playing just seven games due to various injuries.

Steele was released during the off-season, leaving plenty of opportunities for someone else to step up and take the starting job.

Ex-Winnipeg Blue Bomber Cameron Marshall is one player to keep an eye on.

Marshall carried the ball for 614 yards and five touchdowns in 2015 for the Bombers in 2015.

He said the competition is strong and the team has some good young running backs.

“I know Kienan (LaFrance) is out right now but when he comes back, it’s good competition with him too.”

“I think we compete but we all help each other out too, which is the good thing I like about us.”

LaFrance, who signed with the Riders as a free agent after spending two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, missed Thursday’s workout due to an undisclosed injury.

Another option is Canadian Greg Morris, who had 14 carries for 112 yards and one touchdown in nine games with the Riders last season, including one as a starter.

Former Miami Dolphin Daniel Thomas was believed to be a leading candidate, but he was let go by the Riders on Thursday morning.

The Riders continue training camp Friday at SMF Field in Saskatoon.