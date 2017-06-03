Vehicle crashes into Stony Plain home, catches fire

A home in Stony Plain sustained extensive damage after a vehicle lost control, slammed into the house and caught fire early Saturday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m., a vehicle lost control coming around a sharp corner on Oatway Drive in Stony Plain, Alta., according to local fire crews. Officials said the vehicle hit a tree before crashing into the house.

The vehicle caught fire, which quickly spread to the house. Luckily, no one was home at the time.

Three people were in the vehicle at the time and suffered minor injuries, according to RCMP.

The incident is now under investigation by police and fire crews.

It’s not known if speed or alcohol were involved.